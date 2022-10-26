‘No kill’ shelters are toxic to the industry

The town of Massena completed the 2022 tournament season earlier this month, and we are so very grateful to have hosted so many wonderful tournaments this year. We recently hosted our own Big Bass Blowout (B3) event for local and regional anglers. We even had some Canadian anglers who joined in the fun.

This event is special to Massena because this is the event that was created back in 2016 and has grown each year, both with the volunteers who provide assistance and the anglers who repeatedly return to test their mettle on the mighty St. Lawrence River. This year was no exception, as the weather was cooperating on Saturday but the windy conditions on Sunday really brought out the strongest of the anglers to stay the course and compete for cash prizes.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.