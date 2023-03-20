Marathon will raise money for Watertown

The city of Watertown is looking for ways to generate income; some City Council members have even mentioned hiring a marketing director. Here is one idea that I have been carrying around for many years.
I’ve never mentioned it before because I thought that someone else must have come up with the idea in all of those passing years, and that it had been shot down for some reason. I can think of one reason that it might not be a popular idea, and I will explain that one reason at the end of this letter.
The distance between Watertown and Alexandria Bay, which is a very pleasant destination for one to enjoy their day, is about 26 miles via Interstate 81 and 32 miles via the scenic route along State Route 12E and/or State Route 12F. I select the second route of travel for an annual marathon. The marathon should be in June and originate at the Watertown Municipal Arena and end somewhere among the docks and/or downtown areas of Alex Bay.
Any participating runner should pay a $100 entry fee. We should go with a diminished number of runners this very first year, 2023.
Let’s say that we cap the race at 1,000 runners, which sounds like a lot of people but it really is not; 1,000 runners could easily stand on a piece of vacant land 100 feet by 100 feet. And if we went with those 1,000 runners, the entry fees would total $100,000, which is not a lot of money, but it will help with expenses such as additional insurance costs, police protection, etc.
The Boston marathon attracts about 30,000 runners every year, and the New York City marathon attracts about 54,000 runners every year. Our new “tourist attraction” will generate much income for the local businesses, hotels, motels, restaurants, retail stores, fishing excursions, etc.
The runners will travel through several small villages and towns, which will spread that newly generated wealth across all borders.
Businesses in our area could donate items as “prizes” for the top three or five runners, which will also boost the income generated. And there should be a nicely made trophy for the No. 1 finisher.
Many people love to run, and some run daily and at long distances. Finding and obtaining contestants are going to be a breeze.
There are many walkers around, also. We could have a walkers race, which should begin one hour behind the runners race. The walkers could carry the torch for charity, that is, each walker should get a sponsor who will pay them $100 or more for completing their walk.
This marathon and walkathon may draw several thousand tourists for possibly one week to our area, and that may be a reason for some to oppose my idea. I have other thoughts regarding this marathon and walkathon. Thank you.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.