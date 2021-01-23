We write to express our concern over the rush at the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meeting on Dec. 21 to accept the changes proposed by Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe to fulfill Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 203 (New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative). Our concern stems from our observations and experiences in our community and our work with the New York State Poor Peoples Campaign — North Country Committee.
Have the board or sheriff engaged with people of color and marginalized groups in our community? If the conversations we have are just with the usual stakeholders, we can check the box but not meet the objectives of EO No. 203: “undermined … confidence and trust in our system of law enforcement and criminal justice, and such condition is ongoing and urgently needs to be rectified.”
At the Dec. 21 meeting, two board members requested the vote be tabled, stating that constituents contacted them regarding difficulties in joining the meeting to express their comment. Since the deadline to submit the reform plan is April 1, to not wait a few weeks for community input seems negligent. This reform process is about coming together, which is going to take time.
We think it is a missed opportunity for the board to have closed the conversation so quickly, well before the deadline. This executive order repeatedly brings up trust and, in particular, “to develop practices to better address the particular needs of communities of color to promote public safety, improve community engagement and foster trust.”
Finally, board members may not acknowledge that more than 1,000 people marched in Potsdam at a Black Lives Matter rally and hundreds attended other rallies in communities across the county throughout the summer and fall. EO No. 203 is clearly directed to address the call to action of these rallies: “for the purposes of addressing the particular needs of the communities served by such police agency and … to foster trust, fairness and legitimacy, and to address any racial bias and disproportionate policing of communities of color.”
We hope that you would consider this matter and work to learn more about these discriminations that EO No. 203 attempts to address through conversation with groups of the community with which you are unfamiliar.
Raamitha Pillay
Colton
Jaclyn Ryan
Canton
Jamey Merkel
Canton
John Tenbusch
Waddington
Gary VanKennen
Massena
Teresa Verimendi
Canton
The writers represent the leadership team of the New York State Poor Peoples Campaign — North Country Committee.
