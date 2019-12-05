Marxist socialist Democrats will destroy US

First, I want to say I am a Trumper. I am not ashamed of that.
Yes, Donald Trump does strange things, like withdrawing forces from Syria or mentioning Joe Biden in a phone call. His business history makes some of his decisions really strange.
But Trump is our great country’s last chance to survive as a truly free nation. The Marxist socialists who now control the Democratic Party are truly frightening. Watching our own state enact laws that destroy our liberties and lead to an exodus of our very best people deeply saddens me.
Now we have an impeachment charade that is tearing us apart. I have never seen anything like it in my 79 years. Maybe it is because the presidential field of the Democrats is so weak that in desperation they are trying to destroy our elected president.
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg are the best they have to offer. Trump will tear them apart. Medicare for All — really? This would result in the total destruction of our heath care system. Let the American people decide one year from now.
When I look to the future when I am no longer here, hopefully with the Big Boys in heaven, I do see the ultimate collapse of our American society. As more and more of our population consists of takers and their supporters, they will achieve an unbeatable coalition to take over all elections.
Look what happened in Virginia when the large metro areas, filled with welfare folks and immigrant voters, overwhelmed the rural parts of the state. That will happen nationwide and, in my opinion, lead to the breakup of America.
So for all you desperate Trump haters, now Elise Stefanik haters, please be aware if the world you desire ever comes to pass, you will be among the first to starve, the first to be killed, the first to have no future. Good luck with that.
Bart S. Bonner
Watertown
