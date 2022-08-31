The Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse Pro-Circuit Championship Fishing Tournament held in Massena from Aug. 16 to Aug. 21 was a huge success due to the efforts and hard work of so many. The Town of Massena extends its deep appreciation to the following volunteers/supporters:
Sponsors — SeaComm Federal Credit Union, North Country Co-Location Services, Northern Credit Union, Blevins Seaway Motors, Massena Savings & Loan, H3 Designs, Curran Renewable Energy and Latham Auto.
Tournament team members — Tom Miller, Adrian Taraska, Jason Hendricks, Corey Snyder, Don Meissner and Linda McQuinn.
Security detail — Josh Miller and Hunter Williams.
Volunteers who helped with overall coordination of activities — Patrick O’Brien; state Office of Emergency Management, Massena Fire Department (12 members), Massena Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Louisville Fire Department (10 members), state Department of Environmental Conservation, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, State Police, Massena Rescue (eight members and junior members), Massena Electric Department, Lindsay Gladding and the Louisville Recreation Department, Trinity Catholic School, and Frank Diagostino and the Massena Town Highway Department.
Volunteers who participated in the Kids’ Derby — Rust Eddy, Alex Krywanczyk, Julie Kelley Ferro, Brenda Mossow, Joanne Cameron, Nancy Charleston, Tina Huto, Stephen C. LaRose, Adrian Taraska and Greg Mintz.
Volunteers who helped with tournament events — Tracy Miller, Tori Lashomb, Corey Snyder, the Hendricks family, Shawn Kellogg, Alex Krywanczyk, Julie Kelley Ferro, Sue Kearns, Tim Kearns and Police Activities League members.
Bands for the event — Margarita Mike, Motley 315 and Bon Giovi tribute band.
Food and beverage vendors — Pig & Moo, An Italian Affair, Rapidz, City Dawgz of Northern NY, Maple Brewing and In-Law Brewing.
Donations — Robert Elsner, hats for the Kids’ Derby and for sales to support future children fishing derbies.
There were about 20 different vendors who supported our event by hosting booths to showcase crafted items and to share information about specific products and services. Their appearance at the festival on Aug. 20 truly helped to make the day special for those in attendance.
A special thanks to the catering/design staff at Leonard Nesbit Designs who created a wonderful reception in the North Pavilion at the Massena Intake to welcome the Tackle Warehouse Championship anglers and staff. The beautiful Massena Intake — made possible through the generous support of the New York Power Authority — has become our precious resource to hold events like this, and we are grateful to NYPA for this facility.
Thank you all for so much time and effort expended to make this such a successful week. We look forward to future Massena fishing tournaments.
The writer is Massena town supervisor.
