Massena heritage is lost when artifacts sold

Once upon a time, Massena had a worthy museum located at East Orvis Street. It held all artifacts quite comfortably, including an addition to store old hearses from area funeral homes.
Then along came the Celine G. Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum. And although I respect the good intentions for which it was established, it changed the way artifacts were displayed and so much of it was sold. What a terrible travesty this was.
Many valued items were sold, among them a West Point uniform and a U.S. Marine uniform, gratefully saved by John Michaud. Old farm tools were purchased by Amish farmers. It was with a sense of sadness and loss that I witnessed this.
The drive-through at the new museum is being remodeled to house the old hearses, and this is being done partly with taxpayer money. Furthermore, the valued artifacts from the ALCOA aluminum collection are hardly displayed or appreciated.
The Aluminum Company of America was the life blood of our community for many years, giving generations of Massena people jobs to support their families. Why not use the new addition to display these items and let the vacant store at the mall house the hearses?
I have been a resident of Massena for 92 years, and I care deeply about our heritage.
Now I see our old museum contents being scattered hither and yon as though they have no value.
I remember seeing a young handsome Whalen lad in his West Point uniform when he came home for a visit. Sadly, he gave his life for our country during World War II. He deserved better recognition than this.
Elsie G. Scruggs
Massena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.