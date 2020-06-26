Earlier this year, residents of the Massena Central School District petitioned the Board of Education to place before voters a proposition to establish a school district public library. Passage of this proposition would have ensured the continuation of a financially stable library in our community.
While the measure did not pass, the Massena Public Library will continue to strive to provide services to all members of the community, regardless of ability to pay or residence. The library has a strong history of meeting the needs of all age groups with a variety of programs, materials and support.
During this shutdown, the library continued online ebook, audiobook and reference material availability, book clubs and virtual story time. The library offers curbside pickup of remotely requested materials from the Massena Public Library only.
We look forward to reopening the library soon with appropriate precautions to protect the health of our patrons and staff. We thank all the members of the community for their support at this time. If anyone has any questions, contact the Massena Public Library at 315-769-9914, at massenapubliclibrary.org or on Facebook.
Elaine Dunne
Massena
The writer is director of the Massena Public Library.
