Massena’s school board needs candidates

This letter comes to you later than it should, but our current situation has prompted me to pick up my (virtual) pen anyway.
The deadline for Massena School District residents (as well as all surrounding districts) to turn in petitions for Board of Education candidacy is Monday. In Massena, we have one vacancy to fill. And so far, only one petition has been picked up and none returned to the district office.
This is unfortunate because, as in any elective process, having multiple candidates and multiple community viewpoints represented makes for a stronger elective body.
The last couple of years, we have been fortunate to have many excellent candidates put themselves out there as potential school trustees. If you ran last year, the year before or have ever considered running for the Board of Education, I can tell you it is well worth your time and a wonderful way to serve the community.
It is not too late! If you love students, are concerned about their education, are not employed by the Massena district and are willing to work collaboratively with eight other like-minded individuals, please consider school board service.
Petitions are available in the district clerk’s office during business hours all this week. A couple of hours one afternoon will get you the 25 signatures needed to throw your hat in the ring. Just return your petition by the close of business next Monday.
Let’s have a competitive school board election in Massena!
The writer is president of the Massena Central School District Board of Education.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.