Massena’s school board needs candidates

This letter comes to you later than it should, but our current situation has prompted me to pick up my (virtual) pen anyway.

The deadline for Massena School District residents (as well as all surrounding districts) to turn in petitions for Board of Education candidacy is Monday. In Massena, we have one vacancy to fill. And so far, only one petition has been picked up and none returned to the district office.

