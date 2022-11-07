We need to protect our democracy by voting Matt Castelli to represent us in the 21st Congressional District over election denier U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, so tightly tied to Donald by a Trump rope.
Matt helps, and Elise harms: 1. Youths, when she voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill for jobs to rebuild highways, bridges and airports; 2. Women, when she denied women’s constitutional rights and equity over control of their bodies; 3. Elderly, when she voted against lowering their prescription costs via Medicare; 4. Veterans, when she voted against their health recovery from burn pit exposure overseas, when Matt fought here and abroad against terrorism.
