Ah, autumn, when the air is crisp and fresh. It is definitely time to take some deep breaths and look at Matt Castelli for Congress.
He is such a refreshing change after the stench of the nasty, lying, traitorous and hypocritical behavior of his opponent, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. She believes the Big Lie. She is OK with telling women they don’t have the right to choose and don’t even have the right to choose what contraceptive they want to use. She votes “No” on legislation to help our veterans and then steals the glory of others by claiming she “secured funds” for us when she voted against the legislation.
