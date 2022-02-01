Maybe Stefanik has good reason to not visit

Let’s welcome U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik back from her recent vacation in sunny Mar-a-Lago.
There, she spent her time raising thousands of dollars for her campaign coffers while basking in the praise from her Orange Lord. Her use of the proxy vote (which she has attacked as inappropriate) gave her the out to skip her congressional duties. Her laughable and deeply cynical excuse for her absence was the danger of in-person voting during the pandemic.
That excuse might work better for why she rarely graces us with her presence in the cold and snowy north country. After all, she would be correct. Coming here, she might easily get infected with the novel coronavirus given the grim statistics of St. Lawrence County: 22,480 cases, 164 deaths, 268 new cases on Jan. 19, 548 cases detected recently in our public schools and a 15.72% positivity rate.
Despite readily available vaccines, despite heartfelt pleas from responsible government officials, doctors, scientists and health care professionals, only 59% of our residents are vaccinated much less boosted. COVID-19 hospitalizations are high overwhelmingly from the unvaccinated.
Stefanik, wrapping herself in freedom’s flag, declares, “No vaccine mandates for teachers. No vaccine mandates for students. No mandates for anyone. And unmask our kids!” She attacked President Joe Biden’s anti-COVID policies as an assault on her supporters’ right to infect the innocent.
The Times Union (Dec. 14) calls this a “deadly cynical strategy” to “pander to anti-vaccine, anti-government, nobody-tells-me-what-to-do sentiment …” But it’s good partisan politics, riling up her reactionary base, I suppose, to reject the noble path of furthering public education, public health and the greater good.
Stefanik is literally out to lunch — unmasked at Donald Trump’s event when she warmly politicked with him in sunny Florida. When I called her office to find out whether she was vaccinated, they didn’t know. Every major bill that Biden has proposed to end the pandemic, she has opposed. She has done zero to get us out of the COVID crisis (OK: Once, for political cover, she spoke in favor of vaccinations, on July 20).
If Stefanik were our congresswoman in 1907, she would trumpet Mary Mallon’s freedom to cook and infect anybody she pleased. Typhoid Mary, as she was known, infected more than 3,000 New Yorkers by transmitting Salmonella typhi for which there was no immunization available until 1911.
Stefanik would have supported Typhoid Mary’s right not to get vaccinated or even take an antibiotic.
Some policy: Defend people’s freedom to make stupid, dangerous and morally reprehensible choices.
Mark MacWiliams
Canton
