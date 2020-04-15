Mayor objects to legislator’s custody plans

I was surprised to read comments from St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairman Joseph Lightfoot where he seems to be advocating the forcible detention of anyone in the county who refuses to self-isolate during the COVID-19 outbreak.
In an April 7 article in North Country Now, Mr. Lightfoot is quoted as saying: “Let’s say we had somebody who had the virus and they weren’t serious enough or sick enough to be admitted to the hospital … and they refused to abide by the Public Health order to quarantine or isolate. In this case, we go to Judge [Mary] Farley in Supreme Court. We bring that person in [to court]. We have a hearing. And the judge, if she saw fit, could order that person into our custody and be confined. ... They would be confined against their will. This is the place we would bring them. It would require some kind of security there to make sure they’re staying put and are safe and secure.”
Really? Another county jail?
Please say it ain’t so, Joe.
Mr. Lightfoot wants to use an empty adult residence owned by United Helpers in Ogdensburg to quarantine the sick from the novel coronavirus. Having a place to quarantine the sick is not the issue. But Mr. Lightfoot’s plan to round up those not sick enough to be hospitalized and keep them under guard is a bit worrying to say the least.
What next, Joe? Checkpoints where we are all asked the question: “Your papers please.”
From my vantage point in recent weeks, the people of Ogdensburg have done an outstanding job of limiting travel, isolating themselves when needed and reaching out to help others. It’s the backbone of our community. Ogdensburg has always been a special place like that. We are proud of our grit, our blue collars roots and our generosity when it comes to aiding those in need.
We are quite capable of policing ourselves and protecting our families and neighbors from this evil virus without having to also fear Mr. Lightfoot’s version of a COVID-19 patrol keeping our streets safe.
Keep your martial law plans in Canton, Joe. Ogdensburg can take care of itself.
Mike Skelly
Ogdensburg
The writer is the mayor of Ogdensburg.
