Mayor’s comments on legal case inaccurate

Mayor Jeff Smith, your quote in the Watertown Daily Times on Tuesday stating that the court’s decision “showed what the city did was legal” is just factually wrong and misleading. It would be like me saying that you won the 2019 mayoral election in a landslide when you indeed didn’t. There was no ruling by Judge James McClusky or the Appellate Court that the 2000 lease was legal because, in fact, it wasn’t legal, and that is why the city didn’t even attempt to argue that the 2000 lease was legal.
My case held that the 2000 lease was illegal, and it was. The city argued that the 2006 lease was a new lease, and that argument has won so far. But in no way, shape or form did either of the two courts rule that the 2000 lease was legal. My attorney, Steven Leventhal, will be filing a motion to reargue the Appellate Court’s decision.
Your other quote that “it’s another victory for the city of Watertown and its residents” is misleading too. The city collects $9,318 a year or the equivalent of $140.54 per acre per year for the lease that encompasses 66.3 acres of land plus property taxes based on a greatly reduced assessment. By the time the ligation is over, the city will have spent in excess of $100,000 of taxpayer money, which should’ve been the responsibility of the Watertown Golf Club but yet you say it was a victory for the city. Do you really believe that the taxpayers and the residents who enjoy Ives Hill Country Club feel it is a victory for them? Maybe you should ask some of them.
You voted for the illegal 2000 lease as a member of the City Council and when you also were a member of the Watertown Golf Club at that time. You voted for the 2006 lease too. You are about to embroil the city in more litigation if the resolution you are proposing Monday night to build and pay for with taxpayers money a “public parking lot,” which is immediately adjacent to and for the benefit of the WGC, is approved by the council. Would more litigation and expense for the city be another victory for the city taxpayers and residents?
I would think that you have more important things to do than continuing to attack IHCC. How would you like it if the city was subsidizing the other Urgent Cares in the city and put the Urgent Care where both you and your wife work at a competitive disadvantage? Maybe you should stop wasting your time on the WGC’s problems and focus your energy on keeping the Alteri pool open, which would really be a victory for the city.
P.J. Simao
Watertown
The writer is a developer as well as the owner of the Ives Hill Country Club in Watertown.
