McConnell undermining the Constitution

A Supreme Court vacancy cannot be filled in a presidential election year if there is a Democratic president, but it can be filled if there is a Republican president.
That is the Sen. Mitch McConnell rule, which totally destroys the neutrality of the Supreme Court and ignores the Constitution requirement for the Senate to advise and consent or reject a nominee.
Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 12, 2016.
The court had only eight members for more than a year until April 7, 2017, when President Donald Trump’s nominee, Neil Gersuch, was approved.
Sen. McConnell would not allow the Judiciary Committee to meet with President Barack Obama’s nominee. McConnell has turned the Republi-Can Party into the Republi-Can’t Party and is undermining our constitutional republic!
James D. Norris
Watertown
