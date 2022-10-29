McGahay will state Supreme Court well

I am writing to express my support for Allison McGahay for state Supreme Court Justice of the Fourth Judicial District. I am a Glens Falls native, a Vietnam combat veteran and a former state Supreme Court Appellate Division justice in Albany and Manhattan.

Supreme Court candidate Allison McGahay was one of the best and the brightest law school interns I ever had. She was so good that I have followed her career in both public service and private practice.

