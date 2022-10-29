McGahay will state Supreme Court well

I am writing to express my support for Allison McGahay for state Supreme Court Justice of the Fourth Judicial District. I am a Glens Falls native, a Vietnam combat veteran and a former state Supreme Court Appellate Division justice in Albany and Manhattan.
Supreme Court candidate Allison McGahay was one of the best and the brightest law school interns I ever had. She was so good that I have followed her career in both public service and private practice.
Like Ms. McGahay, my legal career has been divided between private practice and public service including 15 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in upstate and Northern New York, specializing in Canadian border criminal cases and bank robberies in the north country. I believe that my 50 years as a lawyer and a judge enable me to accurately evaluate those who follow me.
Allison McGahay has spent her career in public service and private practice, as a former prosecutor, an appointee of Gov. George Pataki at the State Board of Elections and an Essex County elections commissioner. Allison McGahay has the right experience to be an excellent justice.
Please do the right thing for the region and for the residents of the 11 counties in the Fourth Judicial District. Vote for Allison McGahay for justice of the state Supreme Court.
The writer is a retired state Supreme Court justice from the Third Judicial District.
