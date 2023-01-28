Meals on Wheels chief dedicated to mission

January marks the 40th year that Donna L. White has been the executive director of Meals on Wheels of Greater Watertown. Donna and her dedicated volunteers have served those in need of home-delivered meals with outstanding commitment.
Donna took over the directorship of MOW from her former mother-in-law, Irene Orloff. The late Mrs. Orloff started the agency in 1968.
Donna and her loyal volunteers have hearts for the hungry. Clients receive a dose of company and care along with their food deliveries.
Donna has been a steadfast presence in the community she serves. Beyond directing the agency with unwavering perseverance, she brings a deep level of authentic compassion to her work. She has a quality of responsiveness whereby she wholeheartedly meets clients at whatever point their need is voiced.
Her commitment to those in her care is not bound by a 40-hour work week. In addition to her life’s work at Meals on Wheels and as the food programs director at Urban Mission, Donna works part time nights and weekends for the Disabled Person’s Action Organization.
Donna provides an abundance of care for children and adults with developmental disabilities at the agency’s respite house. Her love for the girls and boys, men and women in her charge carries a stunning degree of humility and integrity.
Donna is the embodiment of a true servant. She shares her gifts with those she works for and with as well as with her family and friends. We are so proud of you!
