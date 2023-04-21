Measures needed to protect drinking water

The Center for Food Safety Inc. recently filed a suit against a north country dairy alleging violations of the Clean Water Act for polluting the waters of the St. Lawrence River. While Save the River/Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper is not part of any action, commercial animal feeding operations are all too often a source of pollution wherever they are located.

CAFO pollution of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario has been going on for a long time, and it has to stop. Our river and the waters that feed it need to be drinkable, fishable and swimmable now and for generations to come.

