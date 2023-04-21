Measures needed to protect drinking water

The Center for Food Safety Inc. recently filed a suit against a north country dairy alleging violations of the Clean Water Act for polluting the waters of the St. Lawrence River. While Save the River/Upper St. Lawrence Riverkeeper is not part of any action, commercial animal feeding operations are all too often a source of pollution wherever they are located.
CAFO pollution of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario has been going on for a long time, and it has to stop. Our river and the waters that feed it need to be drinkable, fishable and swimmable now and for generations to come.
Agriculture on both sides of the river and Great Lakes is very important to our economies but needs to use sustainable and nonpolluting methods. CAFOs in New York state must operate within the guidelines and full compliance of regulations of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Clean Water Act and other statutes put in place to protect the environment and our waters.
If the allegations from the suit are true, “Water quality results from Wheeler Creek, near its confluence with the St. Lawrence River, indicate total coliform of 16,000 colony forming units (CFUs)/100mL and E. coli of 5,794 CFUs/100mL on October 2022. … The regulations of the state of New York [set] standards for monthly median total coliform samples at between 50 [and] 1000 CFUs per 100 mL, depending on the class, and E. coli at 126 CFUs per 100 mL in all cases, substantially lower than the sample here.”
That is a major source of pollution flowing into and polluting the river. It needs to be stopped immediately.
The alleged polluter, using an accredited sampler, needs to begin immediate testing of Wheeler Creek (and Kent Creek). If the polluter does not begin immediate testing, then state DEC must begin testing to protect our residents and the river. If the state DEC becomes the responsible tester of Wheeler Creek, as deemed by the Clean Water Act, water that is drinkable, swimmable and healthy will be available very soon.
The writer is executive director of Save the River.
