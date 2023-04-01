Medical Aid in Dying bill must be passed

After numerous years of defeat, the state’s Medical Aid in Dying bill is up again for yearly consideration of passage. This bill will allow for a competent adult with a prognosis of no more than six months to live due to disease to have the option of dying peacefully upon ingestion of medication.
Based on the Oregon bill, New York shares many of its core safeguards and regulatory requirements. This includes but is not limited to:
An adult over the age of 18.
Two physicians must confirm the individual has a terminal illness with a prognosis of no more than months to live.
The individual must request an end-of-life option.
A mental health provider must attest in writing the individual’s capacity before a prescription can be written.
The individual has the right to change their mind up to administration.
Please consider contacting your local representatives who serve on the Senate and the Assembly Health Committees to push for this bill to pass.
