Medical bureaucracy creates fear on viruses

Stories about the COVID-19 vaccines abound, except for any real diversity of opinion. Allow me to add to discourse.
The COVID-19 vaccines are experimental — new technology and, for the first time, targeting the body’s RNA. Thus, why should anyone agree to being a human guinea pig? What happened to the right to refuse a medical product or procedure? Why go along with the crowd, when you think it is wrong or misguided?
As far back as 2004, the Center for Disease Control presented a slide presentation to the American Medical Association called “Getting Ready for 2004-2005: Lessons Relearned (including the Seven-Step Recipe for Generating Interest in, and Demand for, Flu (or any other) Vaccinations).” It also advised: “Predict due outcomes to generate the public fear needed to motivate high vaccine use.” Isn’t this what has happened regarding vaccines since then, especially in promoting the COVID-19 vaccines? We have been manipulated!
Interestingly, in the flu pandemic of 1918 there were 103 million people in the United States and more than 550,000 deaths. In 2020 and 2021, the novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 587,000 lives from a population of more than 331 million. The flu pandemic of 1918 lasted two years, and it seems to be coronavirus also. As with any disease, there seems to be a natural course, whether we like it or not.
It also used to be the practice that only those infected with a disease were quarantined. No so with the coronavirus — it is everybody. Why? It appears to me that the international medical bureaucracy took advantage of the pandemic to facilitate medical and political tyranny.
Bonnie Franz
Ogdensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.