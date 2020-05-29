Medical journal advises us to dump Trump

Statistics seem to indicate that there are too many of us Americans who, if told by their family physician to stop drinking or smoking, would solve this dilemma by changing doctors.
It appears that quite a number of us would prefer a doctor who told us what we wanted to hear, not what we needed to know regardless of the consequences.
The British Medical publication The Lancet along with the New England Journal of Medicine is among the most highly ranked and respected purely medical periodicals in the world.
Medical doctors around the world turn to The Lancet for the best scientific information to update their medical training.
The latest edition of this professional journal states:
“Americans must put a president in the White House come January 2021 who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics.”
We have a president now who replaces any staff members bold enough to tell him what he needs to know with those who will only tell the boss what they think he wants to hear.
There is not the ability, organization, motivation, determination and urgency to meet the challenge of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout in this administration.
Rather than see a single Democratic governor in the United States get the federal funds needed to protect and rebuild their states, the White House has stated its intention to veto any further recovery bills.
Let’s see whether the voters choose suicide and starvation for themselves and their families.
I’m not optimistic.
Please prove me wrong.
Roland Van Deusen
Clayton
