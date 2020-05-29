Medical journal advises us to dump Trump

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.