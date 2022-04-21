Medical personnel offered excellent care

Recently, while in the city of Watertown, I was struck with a life-threatening medical issue. I went to the WellNow Urgent Care facility, and they analyzed my condition and sent me to the emergency room at Samaritan Medical Center whereupon I was admitted to the ICU for several days.
During this experience, I was well treated by the professionals of WellNow Urgent Care, Guilfoyle Ambulance and the Watertown Fire Department as well as the emergency room staff and patient care staff of SMC. I greatly appreciate the excellent care, treatment and kindnesses given to me by each person on the various teams.
They put their health and well-being on the line every day they go to work. These are my heroes. Thank you, all.
Mike Brennan
Cape Vincent
