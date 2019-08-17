Medicare for All could save people money

Thanks in large part to Bernie Sanders, the health care system in the United States has been brought to the forefront of the political conversation. For decades, Sen. Sanders has been a passionate advocate for the implementation of a Medicare for All system similar to our Canadian neighbors where taxpayer-funded health insurance means that all health care needs would be free at the point of service for everyone. While those who don’t want to do away with private insurance like to raise concerns over the cost and a rise in taxes, the fact is that some studies have found it would in fact save the average American a significant amount of money.
Not only would we be able to keep our doctors, we would no longer have to worry about the costs of health insurance premiums, deductibles or co-pays. Aside from that, employers would no longer have to worry about supplying their employees with insurance, and workers would no longer have to worry about losing their insurance if they wanted to switch jobs or start their own businesses. It’s important to consider what that sort of monetary freedom could mean for the economy.
With businesses no longer having to cover the costs of their employees insurance, it’s reasonable to assume that at least some of that money saved will go in to the pocket of the employees in the form of a raise and hiring more workers. The money that the worker previously spent on health insurance payments could go to a payment for a new car instead, a mortgage or into a savings account for their child’s future education. Even if they put that money toward something as simple as a night out with friends, that’s money being invested in the local economy that the worker may not have been able to afford beforehand.
It almost goes without saying that our system is unsustainable. We spend more on health insurance than any other developed nation on Earth, and many of us see little in return. While I am all for having a serious conversation about which direction our health care system should go, there’s no denying that we should factor in the broader implications of what the changes could have on our economy.
Lauren Martinchek
Canton
(0) comments
