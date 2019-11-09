Meetings to be held on transitioning library

In the past weeks and months, you may have been aware of more news from the Massena Public Library. You have learned that MPL is seeking to become a school district public library. As the Board of Trustees of one of Massena’s finest educational assets and a center of many community events, we support being classified as a school district public library.
MPL receives its funding through the town of Massena budget. As a school district public library, MPL would have a budget voted on as a separate line item at the time of the Massena Central School District budget vote in May. This change in the library’s structure will not be a new tax but will more equitably spread costs over all users.
As a school district public library, funding would be more stable and sustainable. The mission of the MPL is to provide equal access to informational, educational and recreational resources in order to enable the individual to reach their potential and empower the community.
With a more secure community funding stream, the library would be better able to fulfill this mission. MPL would strengthen and extend programs in order to continue to increase the quality of life for all residents.
To help understand the process and the public’s role, there will be community conversations at MPL at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. We hope you will take advantage of one of these meetings and ask any questions you may have.
There also is information on the library’s website, massenapubliclibrary.org. MPL Director Elaine Dunne can be reached at 315-769-9914.
We thank you for supporting the Massena Public Library by your participation in the library’s services and in this transition to a school district public library.
Jack Bain (president)
Jeanna Matthews
Linda McDonald
Patty Ryan
Joseph Savoca
Massena
The writers are members of the Massena Public Library Board of Trustees.
