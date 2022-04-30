Melanoma is a preventable form of cancer

The first Monday in May is known as Melanoma Monday. Melanoma accounts for 1% of skin cancers but causes the majority of skin cancer deaths, according to American Cancer Society.
Experts say everyone is at risk for skin cancer regardless of age, gender or race. It is estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in his or her lifetime, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
Melanoma is mainly caused by ultraviolet exposure, or the sun’s rays, which is why prevention is critical. Use broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 15 or greater. Reapply every two hours, and stay in the shade during midday when the sun is strongest.
Love the skin you’re in!
Kathy Sochia
Potsdam
The writer is with the Cancer Prevention in Action Program of Lewis, Jefferson, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties in Potsdam.
