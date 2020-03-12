Merchants shouldn’t charge for paper bags

It used to be, once upon a time, that a shopper had the items they purchased from any merchant placed in a brown paper bag to fit the size of purchases. Remember those good ole days when while grocery shopping, the merchant supplied brown paper bags of assorted sizes free of charge to contain the products you purchased to carry out of the store?
Often, a clerk would carry your bags full of groceries out to your car as a service. Some of those grocery bags even had strong paper handles to easily carry the bag. So what happened to those days of yore?
Pharmacies like Rexall and independent drug stores furnished paper bags free of charge for your merchandise. No matter who the merchant was, paper bags were provided free of charge.
Then along came the single-use plastic bag to carry out your purchases. It was less costly and often stronger than its predecessor; when it got wet, the brown paper bag would often pull apart. Many consumers like me often requested a brown paper bag be inserted into the plastic bag for more reliable carrying.
Plastic and paper bags were supplied by merchants free of charge prior to March 1; then the single-use plastic bag became illegal through a legislative act in New York state. However, through legislative action, merchants could charge 5 cents for each formerly free brown paper bag if the consumer didn’t provide a reusable bag to carry their purchased commodities.
I’m all for recycling both plastics and paper containers, but to charge me 5 cents for a paper bag that always had been free to carry my purchase(s) is purely a scam by the New York state government.
Maybe it’s me! I just wish for those who agree and sympathize with me would take the initiative to make their voices heard about this issue, or maybe we just accept being scammed.
Henry Walters
Potsdam
