It has been my pleasure to have known Maria Mesires for nearly 20 years.
In that time, I’ve known her to have impeccable integrity and a strong commitment to education and literacy in our community.
Ms. Mesires has worked in education for more than 18 years and has experience as a classroom teacher and as an administrator.
She fully understands the issues and difficulties confronting our community and the educational system.
She has a passion to solve problems and improve the lives of her students and their families.
It is in the best interest of this city that she is re-elected as a member of the Watertown City School District Board of Education.
Joseph King
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.