Minority number of voters exerting control

Recently, writers to the Watertown Daily Times such as Mark Zehr and former Watertown Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham seem, among other things, to object to rules and regulations promulgated and imposed on the rest of us by the majority Democrats in the state of New York. The objections appear to be rooted to the fact that the north country is predominantly Republican.
On this issue, I would like our friends on this aggrieved side to consider the following facts:
In the 2016 election, the Democratic candidate for president received close to 3 million more votes than the elected Republican candidate.
The 53 Republicans in the U.S. Senate represent states whose total population is 15 million smaller than the population of the states represented by the 45 Democrats and two independents.
Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming have a total population of about 3.3 million. They are represented in the U.S. Senate by seven Republicans and one Democrat. With a population of 19.5 million (close to six times that the four states referenced), the state of New York is represented by two Democratic senators.
It seems to me that the minority in our country is imposing, or attempting to, its values on the majority. Yes, blame our Constitution.
Vasily C. Cateforis
Potsdam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.