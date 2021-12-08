Morals/ethics swapped for temporal power

In scripture, the Second Commandment says “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as theeself.” The Eighth Commandment says “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”
Donald Trump and Elise Stefanik, our “esteemed” congresswoman, violate these commandments almost daily. In Trump’s case, you can add “thou shalt not commit adultery” and “Thou shalt not steal.” Both of them are not interested in “serving the common good.” Both are only interested in maintaining their “power.”
Let me be blunt. To my Christian brothers and sisters and to you pastors. If you support these people you have made a Faustian bargain. You have discarded immoral and unethical conduct for temporal power and policies.
Scripture is also clear: We all face our own day of judgment. We will be judged on our moral and ethical behavior.
The Rev. David Mihalyi
Lowville
