More switching to GOP as nation flounders

As our nation faces skyrocketing inflation, a president with record-low approval ratings and overall discontent with the direction in which our country is headed, it is no surprise that many are switching their party affiliation to the GOP, aligning with candidates such as U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
In the months since President Joe Biden has taken office, the country has been witnessing a large swing in voter affiliation in favor of the Republican Party. More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. This has been occurring in both cities and towns as every part of America has been experiencing general discontent with this administration.
As we approach midterms, it is clear that the Democrats are floundering as they continue to push the country in the wrong direction. With the continuation of the far-left policies, I hope to see Rep. Stefanik secure another win in NY-21!
Olivia Noonan
Bolton Landing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.