More to any story than newspapers let on

This letter is in response to the Feb. 12 article by Ben Muir about the Feb. 7 arrest of Harold Rounds Jr.:
My name is Harold R. Rounds Sr.; the man in this article is my son. First of all, my apologies to the DeGroot family and the Rounds family for having to relive that horrible day due to this article being published. Forty-three years ago, he was an 18-year-old kid who made some bad decisions that day.
His actions were only one part of that horrible accident with the state trooper, which took one man’s life and severely affected the survivor. This man has suffered a lifetime as a result, having served time and having had much help for the mental illness such traumas create. The good news is that for many years, he has lived a sober and useful life.
There is always more to a story than what is told in the newspaper or seen on the news, and many times situations are reported subjectively, manipulating responses by choice of words. Those who have been misrepresented or slandered will agree to the recommendation to seek truth, the whole story and to choose to not be quick to judge or be swayed by another’s emotion.
The increased stress and fears circulated since the novel coronavirus began, including many having to adjust to seemingly more frequent deaths of friends and loved ones, have affected some souls more deeply than others. My humble regrets and sympathies to the many people this has affected. May God help us as families and a community to become more sensitive to others’ needs, learn to recognize earlier signs of emotional strain and symptoms of such serious conditions as bipolar or manic depression and how to get appropriate help in time.
Harold R. Rounds Sr.
Watertown
