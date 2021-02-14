Most at DC rally were happy, polite, civil

Yes, I was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. I didn’t make the walk to the U.S. Capitol but wishing I had just to see and feel the intense energy.
I have tried getting an estimate of just how many people attended. The media are keeping it a secret. My estimate is there were 300,000 to 500,000 people there. If we were all pissed off, there wouldn’t be a Capitol.
I have been to D.C. for four of these big rallies. The way the country is going, it’s like none of them matters. The few hundred people who engaged in destruction in the Capitol should be identified and be held accountable for their actions.
The media will never show the peaceful people who were rallying for a purpose. It is amazing just how many people made it happen in a few days. The bus was filled (55 seats) in two days.
It is apparent that millions of people are concerned with the direction the United States is going. I’m confident the 25,000 National Guard troops and razor wire weren’t necessary.
I would like to see an aerial photo to assess just how big the rally was. Glenn Beck, back in August 2010, had the Restoring Honor rally at the Lincoln Memorial. The estimates for people varied from 90,000 to 600,000. Conduct an internet search on Beck’s rally and make your assessment of how many people attended. Compare it to Jan. 6; you can’t.
Newsmax was the only TV outlet that I’ve seen to show an aerial photo from Jan. 6. There were helicopters flying, so there are photos somewhere. The people attending both Glenn Beck’s and the Jan. 6 events were of the same religious mentality. People were happy, smiling and civil. People waiting an hour to use the toilets were talking about the issues and being polite.
The park authorities are their own worst enemy. There are too few garbage cans and toilets. People picked up the litter, but the cans are full. I make eye contact and ask, “Where are you from?” If it wasn’t for the novel coronavirus, you would be exchanging hugs. There were people from all over the country and of all ages.
Talk to anyone from a foreign country, and they don’t understand why we are throwing our Constitution under the bus. There were many people from China there. They were protesting the communism/socialism form of government in China.
I refuse to stop wearing my MAGA hat. What part of America don’t we like?
Charles Kingsley
Three Mile Bay
