As I prepare to take my third trip across the country to Nevada on my beloved 2010 Goldwing, I recently came across an interesting article in a motorcycling magazine.
The article asked motorcycle riders to answer the following question: “What would you like to say to car drivers on the road with you?” A sample of the responses include: “Slower traffic keep right,” “Get off the left lane; it’s for passing” and “Traffic laws aren’t suggestions.” The most disturbing response was cited in 43% of all answers: “Put down your phone and pay attention to the road.”
Additional responses also are my sentiments as I share the road with you: “Please don’t kill me. Put down the phone and look twice; save a life.” Please drive safely.
Scott Renshaw
Adams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.