Moving Wall a tribute to heroes of Vietnam

The traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall was on display 24 hours a day on Aug. 24 and 25 at the 1812 battlefield in Sackets Harbor.
It was a beautiful, historic area for people to view the more than 58,000 names of heroic patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country’s commitment to virtues of democracy.
The dreams of more than 33,000 18-year-olds of living their goals in life are gone forever.
They responded to the duty of the real heroes among combat veterans.
People visited and paid tribute to the noblest generation per President Ronald Reagan, who visited the memorial in Washington in 1983.
No doubt, this stirs painful memories of comrades for combat veterans who visit the wall; they are the special breed who will endure.
Wayne R. Gibbs
Ellisburg
The writer served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 and earned a Purple Heart.
