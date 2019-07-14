Mueller Report details Russian meddling

I encourage everyone to read the Mueller Report. It can be downloaded to a Kindle for $1.99. I find the report to be very readable, and it provides documented details about the Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. I’ve only read 15 percent of the report. But whether the Trump organization conspired with the Russians or Trump himself colluded to obstruct justice, it is clear that the Russian involvement was designed to elect Trump. From the report, it’s hard to tell if the Trump organization was just inept, corrupt or both.
I know it’s difficult to speak with Trump supporters about the possibility that this is a corrupt organization that is selling the country down the drain for personal gain. Whatever your persuasion, please read the report with an open mind.
I wonder if Congress and especially U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik have read the report and if they have, why they are not outraged. It is clear that the Russians did not want Clinton to become president. They apparently didn’t want Jeb Bush, John Kasich, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz or Bernie Sanders either. I wonder why. Could it be the Russians found Trump’s ego easier to maneuver?
Most disconcerting is Congress’s lack of integrity and outrage. Where is the leadership demanding that we take strong actions to prevent tampering and control of future elections? After reading the Mueller Report, you could conclude President Trump is exonerated of conspiracy and collusion to obstruct justice. This is if you also believe President Trump doesn’t lie.
Dave Stone
Adams
