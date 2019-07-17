Mueller Report did not exonerate Trump

In the past few months, a flurry of photo-ops, recorded votes and opinions of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik have appeared in the Watertown Daily Times. In March 29 and April 26 articles, Ms. Stefanik stated that the Mueller Report does not need further investigation and that Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should resign.
It’s been said that many members of Congress have not read the Mueller Report.
Is Ms. Stefanik one of them? And if so, how did she come to her conclusions? Using one of President Donald Trump’s favorite words, sad.
The Mueller Report did not exonerate the president and did state there was evidence of potential obstruction of justice. The president continues to obstruct justice. The latest was telling those receiving subpoenas to ignore them — wrong. The president appears to be “running the country,” as he calls it, without reading the manual. Ms. Stefanik supports no further investigation, case closed.
According to the U.S. Constitution, Congress has the responsibility to investigate. Russia interfered in our election to support one candidate. That candidate won, praises foreign dictators at the same time he ridicules leaders in our country, our Constitution, Justice Department and the rule of law. Even on foreign land, he shares his distaste for our institutions, calling the members of the press “enemies of the people.”
Ms. Stefanik’s opinions/statements that congressional leaders attending to constitutional duties should resign, just ignore, move on to the detriment of the rule of law is appalling. It is time for us to stand up — this is not the time to be silent. This is not a party issue; this is a fight for our democracy. A foreign country is involved in our electing our president and probably other leaders.
We need a congressional representative who supports the foundation of our country. We need to let Ms. Stefanik know her position in unacceptable and unpatriotic: at the ballot box.
With a president demonstrating characteristics of dictators he so admires and a congresswoman who is now advocating for an investigation of the investigators, can you believe it? Sad.
Sally J. Doxtater
Sackets Harbor
good letter.
Just words telling us Sally doesn't like president Trump. If Russia campaigned for president Trump there is no indication it was illegal. You Sally are campaigning against 2 republican candidates Trump and Stefanik . This apparently is what the Russians did, established accounts on world wide social media and bad mouthed Hillary Clinton. Anybody with a computer and the money to select a provider can do it. Obstruction of justice? A special counsel was appointed, he did his job well and found no obstruction of his assigned duties. Let the voters decide in the next presidential election who they want to lead the nation. What we will see if Trump wins another term is a continued investigation of him. The current investigations seem to fall off Trumps back like water off a duck. Trump 2020 MAGA.
john, mueller had trump dead to rights on obstruction of justice. the only reason he didn't indict him is that a doj ruling prevents him from doing so. but he made it crystal clear that if the trump was anyone but the potus, he would have been indicted. it is actively degrading to the community when you post misinformation like this.
to be perfectly clear, "he ... found no obstruction of his assigned duties" is a straight-up lie. it's pure gaslighting. mueller found tons of obstruction of his investigation. you are living in a fantasy land, john.
Great time to mention that when Howard Stern asked Trump if he would ever have “relations” with a 15 year old girl, Trump didn’t immediately say no. Trump met his wife at a Jeffrey Epstein Party. There is no bottom to Trump.
