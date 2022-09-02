Muller the best choice for Supreme Court

Justice Robert J. Muller is my choice for state Supreme Court in the Fourth Judicial District.
I have known and admired Judge Muller for more than eight years. We met first at a gathering at the house of a mutual friend, and I was impressed by both his intellect and his modesty, finding out much later that he was one of the longest serving Supreme Court justices in the north country and Capital District.
I later discovered that he makes it a point to share his decisions with the public, with more than 400 of his works and decisions published in the New York Law Journal and the New York Official Reports Service. He also has the endorsement of dozens of organizations representing law enforcement, firefighters and workers in the construction trades, including the New York State Police Investigators Association, New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association Inc., Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union No. 773 and the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers.
In brief, I believe that Judge Muller has served the people of the Fourth Judicial District with honor, fairness and distinction. We would be fortunate to continue to enjoy his service.
