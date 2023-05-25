Museum storage issue is being mishandled

The May 5 issue of the Courier Observer contained the article titled: “Massena museum raising funds for artifact storage site.” How interesting this is! I hesitate to say it, but I will: I told you so!

When the Celine G. Philbert Cultural Museum was established, the original Massena Museum on East Orvis Street was closed and many of the extremely valuable and worthwhile contents were sold at auction because there was no room for all of it at the new location. At that time, I wrote a letter expressing my extreme dismay at this action because we had abandoned a building that housed everything so efficiently.

