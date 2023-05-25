Museum storage issue is being mishandled

The May 5 issue of the Courier Observer contained the article titled: “Massena museum raising funds for artifact storage site.” How interesting this is! I hesitate to say it, but I will: I told you so!
When the Celine G. Philbert Cultural Museum was established, the original Massena Museum on East Orvis Street was closed and many of the extremely valuable and worthwhile contents were sold at auction because there was no room for all of it at the new location. At that time, I wrote a letter expressing my extreme dismay at this action because we had abandoned a building that housed everything so efficiently.
This auction gave away so many valuable items. Among them were a West Point uniform worn by a Whelan, who gave his life for our country in World War II, and a U.S. Marine uniform worn by another Massena man who gave his life for our country.
How ironic it is that now the residents of Massena are expressing their gratitude for these very men and women who served our country by hanging pictured banners of them throughout Massena.
Now we are faced with purchasing a $57,000 storage building and the recent rental of a store at the mall to store the overflow of the original museum contents. I continue to be dismayed at the way all of this was done.
