Name-calling thwarts enhancing our nation

In the Dec. 5 edition of the Watertown Daily Times, under the headline “Marxist socialist Democrats will destroy US,” letter-writer Bart S. Bonner made a startling claim. He said people who oppose President Donald Trump desire a world in which they will be “among the first to starve, the first to be killed …” This is troubling. The United States is a democracy where differences of opinion are normal and people vote according to their wisdom and conscience.
It’s troubling since Mr. Bonner appears to be echoing President Trump who himself predicted a civil war would break out if he was not re-elected. That’s wrong, too. Our bonds of friendship, family, culture, commerce and patriotism are stronger than that.
Finally, what’s troubling is that Mr. Bonner blames Democrats for pushing communist ideas. They don’t. Democrats pursue a more perfect union whereas Republicans champion individual rights in an open political process rooted in our Constitution and history.
Name-calling gets in the way of that.
Jan Wojcik
Potsdam
