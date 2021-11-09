Names on multiple ballot lines is confusing

In the past if there was no candidate from a specific political party, that line was left blank. In the recent election, there were Democrat candidates on Republican lines and Republican candidates on Democrat lines.
How can someone represent both sides of the aisle? Do they not have a specific ideology of how to achieve goals? How can someone be both on the left and on the right? I believe this can be confusing to some as to how the ballots presented the candidates and what they supposedly believe and stand for. Current elections and the way they are being conducted is already being questioned, and rightfully so. This should be, in my opinion and the opinion of others with whom I have spoken, included in that examination and hopefully corrections to be made.
Judith Blessinger-Neary
Clermont
