As you gradually lose clear eyesight, you might not even notice it happening. Did we even notice when our vision between what we viewed as right and wrong in this country began to blur? Yet, it’s been going on for years.
Some actions seemed harmless: Lying to get yourself off the hook, cheating on a test, making false statements on a resume. What was the harm if you didn’t get caught? You might feel a little guilty, but you justified it by saying, “Well, everybody does it.”
Then the new standard became: It’s OK to blur the line between right and wrong, truth and falsehood, as long as it serves the purpose of getting you what you want. The goal of outsmarting the law or other people gives you a little thrill. It makes you feel like a “winner”; how you “play the game” in sports, business, society or politics isn’t relevant anymore.
If people can justify in their mind that it’s all right to break a law for their own purposes, they will happily support those actions in someone else. That explains why there are people, including our president and the Republicans defending him, who believe that asking a foreign country to dig up dirt on an opponent to help him “win” is acceptable behavior even though it means breaking some constitutional laws in the process.
Since people see nothing wrong with a little bending of rules or ethics, they vehemently defend President Donald Trump’s actions. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik will bend the truth when saying that the president sent aid to Ukraine but conveniently leave out that the aid was only released after many months because the whistleblower reported it. She defends Trump by stating that there was no Biden investigation but conveniently doesn’t mention Trump’s lack of ethics in asking a foreign power for re-election help in the first place. What the president did and why he did it makes perfect sense to his supporters.
But to the people in this country who still believe in being honest, loyal, law-abiding citizens, impeachment makes sense. Citizens with a clear ethical vision see through the political tactics being used to blur the essential question. That question is whether we as a country will accept the actions of a president who is willing to use his power any way he wants to get what he wants.
Martha Hodges
Massena
