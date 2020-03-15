National Ag Week celebrates farm industry

National Ag Week (March 22 to 28) is a time to recognize the important role that agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products while helping families understand where their food comes from. This year’s theme, “Food Brings Everyone to the Table,” sums up why I am so proud to be a fifth-generation dairy farmer, producing more than 4.15 million gallons of milk each year at my family farm, North Harbor Dairy in Sackets Harbor.
No get-together with family or friends is complete without dairy! From chocolate milk to coffee with creamer, from macaroni and cheese to buffalo chicken dip made with sour cream and cream cheese, dairy is always a staple on our table.
Ensuring our cows are healthy and comfortable is more than a job; it’s a labor of love — a love for our animals, our way of life and our community. We’re continually looking for ways to improve what we do on the farm by supporting practices that help the environment and are socially responsible such as reducing energy, reusing water and recycling manure.
So as we celebrate the contributions of agriculture in our everyday lives, please remember to support your local dairy farmers. Choose real milk, cheese, yogurt and other dairy products at the supermarket, convenience store or drive-thru.
Julia Robbins
Sackets Harbor
