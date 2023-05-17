NATO is stronger, making members safer

An international event occurred April 4 that has been overshadowed by domestic events. This is a top positive international event of this decade — the expansion of NATO (Finland).

It is important to note that the NATO treaty was signed in 1949 and aimed to promote the security of Europe and North America when the expansion of the USSR was a real threat to U.S. security. My dad, a World War II veteran, was scared to death of a communist takeover of the United States.

