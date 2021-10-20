Local government needs people who know the challenges our community members are facing and who are willing to dedicate their time to addressing these challenges. I am writing in support of David Nelson, a candidate for Canton Town Board.
I have known Dave since his arrival in our community 16 years ago. Dave Nelson is a dedicated psychiatric social worker, both in private practice and as a director of local health service providers.
In the latter roles, he has worked with state and local government to get vulnerable community members the health and social services they need. He also is a talented and passionate educator.
He is even-tempered, a good listener, thoughtful and a consensus builder. He has both the temperament and the knowledge of our community and local government to be a highly effective Town Board member.
The town of Canton has an excellent town supervisor and a strong Town Board. I urge you to vote for Dave Nelson, who will bring to the Town Board new strengths and the talent for bringing people together to work cooperatively.
Tom Langen
Canton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.