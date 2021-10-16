Nelson qualified for Canton Town Board

I am writing to express my support for David Nelson as a candidate for the Canton Town Board.
I have known Dave for several years. He has always been responsive, helpful and generous with his time.
He is approachable, open minded and caring. Through his profession as a mental health counselor, he is familiar with county government and state agencies.
Dave and his wife, Rebecca, chose to raise their three sons in Canton. They are invested in moving the town forward.
Please join me in casting a vote for David Nelson in the upcoming election!
Susan Mende
Canton
