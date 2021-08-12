New Confederacy on the rise among GOP

The New Confederacy has raised its ugly head to the public once again when more than 100 elected representatives in our U.S. Congress voted against accepting the results of our free and fair elections. We have the fairest and best elections in the world. An old adage claims that, “the South will rise again.”
This was an open declaration of turning against the free and fair election of the leaders of the United States of America. I wrote a year ago that the Republican Party is showing more of a propensity to being criminal than ever before even including Richard Nixon. The Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Building proves my point.
Not even during the Civil War was a Confederate flag displayed in the USA Capitol Building. But in Donald Trump’s insurrection, they were everywhere along with Trump flags.
Now the very disturbing fact is that many members of the U.S. military are Republican in politics. If they continue to follow the Republican Party of the insurrection paradigm, we are as loyal Americans in great peril of losing our democracy and the great American experiment.
I have even heard former and current members of the U.S. military expounding on the inevitable coming of a revolution. Now if that doesn’t scare the pants off of you, then you must be part of the New Confederacy.
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
