New faces for Town Board in Alexandria

My name is Dustin Truesdell, and I would like to express my support for Jessy Hudon, Kurt Hanni, Gene Kring and Dan Peterson running for the open elective seats in the town of Alexandria. These people are committed to giving the residents 100% transparency and accounting of our money.
The residents tire of the same recycled faces we constantly see on the board, and are ready for new fresh ideas that will put our town forward in the best interests of everyone, not just a select few of the “good ole boy club.” Jessy, Kurt, Gene and Dan are very welcoming, easy to talk to and will listen to everyone even if you come to a disagreement.
Our town needs a change for the better; we need to move forward and not stagnate; we need to benefit all, not just the few. Let’s make this the place it once was where people want to spend their vacations, look forward to coming here, even open a new business, facelift the town and grow!
The more people who work together will help us out. No more lawsuits, no more cover-ups, no more back door deals and hidden information. Honesty, transparency, integrity and accountability are what we will receive if you elect these people! They have loyalties to you the taxpayers, not their buddies and friends and special interests.
Let’s give new life, blood and breath to the Town Board. Vote for Jessy Hudon, Kurt Hanni, Gene Kring and Dan Peterson! Thank you.
Dustin Truesdell
Alexandria Bay
