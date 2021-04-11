New gun laws will not affect mass shootings

In response to March 30 letter headlined “Government should ban assault weapons,” I do not agree. The definition of an assault weapon is not clear in these bills being pushed in Congress. More gun deaths are from handguns, not semi-automatic or automatic rifles.
So handguns should be next? Where does it end?
Gun bans and laws will not affect the numbers of mass shootings. The real “sadists” are the deranged individuals who care nothing about laws and life.
But the letter refers to me and millions of fellow Americans as sadists. Are we really as evil as these mass murderers because we don’t want the Second Amendment ripped away piece by piece?
Gun control advocates should give up their own guns. When one of these nut jobs threaten you or yours, I would gladly defend you with the guns I’m fighting to keep.
Tammy Allen
Copenhagen
