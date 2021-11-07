New supervisor seeking community input

I want to express my sincerest thanks to each of you who encouraged my run for Massena town supervisor, voted for me and to all who have supported me in so many ways; whether you allowed my yard sign on your property, wrote letters to the newspapers, called me, emailed me, contributed to my campaign, worked on my campaign and shared your ideas and thoughts with me, whether in the stores, in church, on the streets, at public functions/events and more.
I promise to work hard for what will be beneficial to our community and work together in support of town employees and volunteers.
In standing on my commitment to make a positive difference for the benefit of the fine residents of Massena, I am seeking interested residents who may want to contribute to town committees. Please contact me with your name and area of interest. Many are needed to move Massena forward.
I look forward to representing you and working in bipartisan partnership serving as Massena town supervisor with members of the Massena Town Council.
Sue (Spadafore) Bellor
Massena
