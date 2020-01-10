Here is a brief comment on the trucker who was arrested in November, had his pistol stolen and had to pay a fine.
New York state does not give out concealed carry permits or temporary possession permits to non-residents. Anyone who brings a pistol or revolver into New York is automatically guilty of a crime.
Truckers or anyone else are foolish to tell anyone they have a firearm for protection. New York does not grant reciprocity to anyone. There are several states that are the same, with New Jersey being another.
In 2018, a young woman with a Pennsylvania carried a concealed firearm, was arrested in a border town and was going to prison for six years until a national outcry. Even in New York, as a concealed carry permit holder for more than 50 years, I am not allowed to carry a firearm in New York City. The original Sullivan Act was designed to allow the police to harass political opponents.
I also have a Utah concealed carry, which allows me to carry in 32 states. When the Republicans had control of the U.S. House of Representatives, they failed to enact national reciprocity. This is one reason they lost the House, and we have the tragedy we have now.
On Dec. 11, an incredible young woman was murdered in a New York City park. I will bet that the assailants were African-American and came from welfare families.
Most crimes and criminals, whether black, Hispanic, or white, are part of the welfare class. Until our country admits this great social failure, these horrible crimes will never end.
Bart S. Bonner
Watertown
