New York is ashamed of Andrew Cuomo

Over the past year, Gov. Andrew has embarrassed himself and our state at every turn. From a massive nursing home scandal to 10 (or more) eerily similar sexual assault cases, Cuomo is a flat-out disgrace in New York.
Despite your political affiliation, aren’t we all at least a little uncomfortable when he stands there in Buffalo or Binghamton or New York City and acts like everything is normal? Let me remind you, this man covered up thousands of nursing home deaths while his team pitched his COVID-19 response book.
Let’s call a spade a spade. Cuomo bullied Assemblyman Ron Kim for speaking out, attacked U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on her criticism of him and called county executives to gauge their loyalty as numerous sexual assault allegations came out. One county official even feared his vaccine supply would disappear if he didn’t kiss Cuomo’s ring. If this is your ideal governance, move on and read the next letter. But if any of this makes you disgusted, why don’t you speak out?
New York is embarrassed of you, Mr. Cuomo, and you should be too. As for Congresswoman Stefanik, New York applauds your work on both major Cuomo scandals! Elise has not only called attention to Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations but also the massive cover-up of nursing home deaths. Elise is fighting the good fight, and she will not let Cuomo off the hook. No one should!
Connor Ashlaw
Carthage
